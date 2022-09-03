220309-A-LN610-1191 GULF OF OMAN, (March 9, 2022) Omani, French, UK and U.S. ships sail in formation in the Gulf of Oman, March 9, during the Oman-led multinational maritime exercise Khunjar Hadd. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Frost)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 02:41 Photo ID: 7090874 VIRIN: 220309-A-LN610-1191 Resolution: 2145x1430 Size: 1.18 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Khunjar Hadd [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Zachery Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.