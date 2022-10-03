220310-N-TO573-1058 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 10, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sheena Hunt, from St. Louis, poses for an environmental photo aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 07:35
|Photo ID:
|7088127
|VIRIN:
|220310-N-TO573-1058
|Resolution:
|4669x3280
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
