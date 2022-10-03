220310-N-BP862-1041 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 10, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Gzavel Bolton, from Kansas City, Missouri, directs the pilot of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

