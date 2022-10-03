Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. [Image 7 of 25]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.

    IONIAN SEA

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Seaman Marvin Gabriel 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220310-N-BP862-1041 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 10, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Gzavel Bolton, from Kansas City, Missouri, directs the pilot of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 07:34
    Photo ID: 7088109
    VIRIN: 220310-N-BP862-1041
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. [Image 25 of 25], by SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

