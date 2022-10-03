220310-N-TO573-1047 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 10, 2022) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Makhi Thomas, from Long Beach, California, process trash aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

