220310-N-QI593-1282 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 10, 2022) Seaman Jazmine Miles, from Port Arthur, Texas, sands the deck of the fo’c’sle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

