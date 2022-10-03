220310-N-BP862-1054 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 10, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 07:34 Photo ID: 7088110 VIRIN: 220310-N-BP862-1054 Resolution: 2831x1839 Size: 1.09 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. [Image 25 of 25], by PO3 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.