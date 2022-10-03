220310-N-GP384-1057 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 10, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Adalberto Velazquez, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, poses for a photo on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

