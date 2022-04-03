Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike [Image 10 of 12]

    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike

    LATVIA

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Air Defenders of the Latvian Air Force Ground-Based Air Defense and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command, pose with the U.S. Army’s new Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Styrker and a Latvian Army RBS-70 missile launcher during Exercise Saber Strike 22 at Adazi, Latvia on March 4, 2022. The two units spent the day cross-training on equipment and procedures to further enhance short range air defense interoperability. This is the exercise debut of the four prototype M-SHORAD platforms. During Saber Strike, the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment is conducting a series of air & missile defense drills with NATO Allies Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 03:40
    Photo ID: 7087896
    VIRIN: 220304-A-KM584-799
    Resolution: 6204x3490
    Size: 11.82 MB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EU
    USArmy
    saberstrike
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

