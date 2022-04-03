U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike

Air Defenders of the Latvian Air Force Ground-Based Air Defense and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command, pose with the U.S. Army’s new Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Styrker and a Latvian Army RBS-70 missile launcher during Exercise Saber Strike 22 at Adazi, Latvia on March 4, 2022. The two units spent the day cross-training on equipment and procedures to further enhance short range air defense interoperability. This is the exercise debut of the four prototype M-SHORAD platforms. During Saber Strike, the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment is conducting a series of air & missile defense drills with NATO Allies Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

