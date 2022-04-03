U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike

U.S. Army Cpl. Carter, assigned to the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade teaches a Latvian Defense Forces Soldier how to throw an American style football during social/cultural exchange time between the two units during exercise Saber Strike on March 4, 2022 in Latvia. The exercise runs through March with approximately 13,000 participants from 13 countries and has been held every 2 years since 2010. The training event is scheduled during winter to demonstrate the ability to operate in austere conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

