U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike

U.S. Army air defender, Sgt. William Henry, assigned to the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, explain the turret controls of the Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker to air defenders of the Latvian Air Force Ground-Based Air Defense during Exercise Saber Strike 22 at Adazi, Latvia on March 4, 2022. The two units spent the day cross-training on equipment and procedures to further enhance short range air defense interoperability. The exercise runs through March with approximately 13,000 participants from 13 countries and has been held every 2 years since 2010. The training event is scheduled during winter to demonstrate the ability to operate in austere conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

