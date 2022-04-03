Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike [Image 4 of 12]

    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike

    LATVIA

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Air Defenders of the Latvian Air Force Ground-Based Air Defense train U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command on the Latvian Army RBS-70 missile launcher during Exercise Saber Strike 22 at Adazi, Latvia on March 4, 2022. The two units spent the day cross-training on equipment and procedures to further enhance short range air defense interoperability. The exercise runs through March with approximately 13,000 participants from 13 countries and has been held every 2 years since 2010. The training event is scheduled during winter to demonstrate the ability to operate in austere conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 03:41
    Photo ID: 7087890
    VIRIN: 220304-A-KM584-532
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 20.69 MB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EU
    USArmy
    saberstrike
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT