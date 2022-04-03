Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike [Image 9 of 12]

    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike

    LATVIA

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Air defenders from the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command and the the Latvian Air Force Ground-Based Air Defense Force discuss air defense techniques and during Exercise Saber Strike 22 at Adazi, Latvia on March 4, 2022. The two units spent the day cross-training on equipment and procedures to further enhance short range air defense interoperability. The exercise runs through March with approximately 13,000 participants from 13 countries and has been held every 2 years since 2010. The training event is scheduled during winter to demonstrate the ability to operate in austere conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 03:41
    Photo ID: 7087895
    VIRIN: 220304-A-KM584-769
    Resolution: 4763x4763
    Size: 11.74 MB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike
    U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EU
    USArmy
    saberstrike
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT