U.S. and Latvian air defenders cross-train on systems during Saber Strike

Air Defenders of the Latvian Air Force Ground-Based Air Defense train U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command on the Latvian Army RBS-70 missile launcher during Exercise Saber Strike 22 at Adazi, Latvia on March 4, 2022. The two units spent the day cross-training on equipment and procedures to further enhance short range air defense interoperability. The exercise runs through March with approximately 13,000 participants from 13 countries and has been held every 2 years since 2010. The training event is scheduled during winter to demonstrate the ability to operate in austere conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

