    Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 9 of 9]

    Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force maintenance Airmen conduct post flight inspections on a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, for take-off from RAF Fairford, England, during Bomber Task Force Europe March 7, 2022. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 09:19
    Photo ID: 7086397
    VIRIN: 220307-F-IZ285-1044
    Resolution: 8181x4602
    Size: 16.11 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSTRATCOM
    B-52 Stratofortress
    WeAreNATO
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    AFGlobalStrike
    8thAirForce

