U.S. Air Force maintenance Airmen conduct post flight inspections on a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, for take-off from RAF Fairford, England, during Bomber Task Force Europe March 7, 2022. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
03.07.2022
03.10.2022
|7086397
|220307-F-IZ285-1044
|8181x4602
|16.11 MB
|Location:
GB
|7
|1
This work, Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
