    Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 7 of 9]

    Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

    ITALY

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress’ assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, fly a routine and planned integration mission with Italian Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs and Eurofighter Typhoons during Bomber Task Force Europe March 7, 2022, a long-standing deterrence mission. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 09:19
    Photo ID: 7086388
    VIRIN: 220307-F-IZ285-1034
    Resolution: 6307x4205
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSTRATCOM
    B-52 Stratofortress
    WeAreNATO
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    AFGlobalStrike
    8thAirForce

