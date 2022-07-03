An Italian Air Force F-35 Lightning II flies a routine and planned integration mission with a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, during Bomber Task Force Europe March 7, 2022, a long-standing deterrence mission. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 09:19 Photo ID: 7086385 VIRIN: 220307-F-IZ285-1028 Resolution: 3269x1839 Size: 2.09 MB Location: IT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.