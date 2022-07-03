Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 6 of 9]

    Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

    ITALY

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, flies a routine and planned integration mission with Italian Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs and Eurofighter Typhoons during Bomber Task Force Europe March 7, 2022, a long-standing deterrence mission. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 09:19
    Photo ID: 7086387
    VIRIN: 220307-F-IZ285-1033
    Resolution: 4803x3202
    Size: 721.38 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSTRATCOM
    B-52 Stratofortress
    WeAreNATO
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    AFGlobalStrike
    8thAirForce

