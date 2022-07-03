Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, flies a routine and planned integration mission with an Italian Air Force F-35 Lightning II, during Bomber Task Force Europe March 7, 2022, a long-standing deterrence mission. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

