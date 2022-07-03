Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 8 of 9]

    Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Leo Morales (left), radar navigator, and Lt. Col. Bryson Ayers (right), navigator and 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, participate in a routine and planned integration mission over Europe in a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th EBS, RAF Fairford, England during Bomber Task Force Europe March 7, 2022. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

