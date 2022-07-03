U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Leo Morales (left), radar navigator, and Lt. Col. Bryson Ayers (right), navigator and 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, participate in a routine and planned integration mission over Europe in a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th EBS, RAF Fairford, England during Bomber Task Force Europe March 7, 2022. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 09:19 Photo ID: 7086396 VIRIN: 220307-F-IZ285-1043 Resolution: 8035x5357 Size: 22.92 MB Location: GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.