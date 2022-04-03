Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC cadets get mentoring from Army’s top senior leaders [Image 7 of 7]

    ROTC cadets get mentoring from Army’s top senior leaders

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fifteen general officer representing various Army branch specialties sit during an open panel discussion during the 2022 Leader Professional Development Symposium held at Fort Jackson, S.C., March 4, 2022. Reserve Officer Corps cadets from universities across South Carolina were given the opportunity to ask questions and seek advice to become stronger future leaders.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 07:56
    Photo ID: 7086194
    VIRIN: 220304-A-SO154-904
    Resolution: 4429x2950
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROTC cadets get mentoring from Army's top senior leaders [Image 7 of 7], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS

    ROTC cadets get mentoring from Army&rsquo;s top senior leaders

