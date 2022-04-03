Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, 49th Deputy Chief of Staff G-1, takes his seat to speak with Reserve Officer Training Corp cadets during the 2022 Leader Professional Development Symposium held at Fort Jackson, S.C., March 4, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 07:56
|Photo ID:
|7086193
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-SO154-844
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROTC cadets get mentoring from Army’s top senior leaders [Image 7 of 7], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ROTC cadets get mentoring from Army’s top senior leaders
LEAVE A COMMENT