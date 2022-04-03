Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 07:56 Photo ID: 7086193 VIRIN: 220304-A-SO154-844 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.33 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ROTC cadets get mentoring from Army’s top senior leaders [Image 7 of 7], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.