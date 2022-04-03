Lt. Gen. Raymond Dingle, 45th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army and Medical Command commanding general, gives a fist bump to Cadet Patrick Zaleski, management information systems student at Clemson University, S.C., at the end of the 2022 Leader Professional Development Symposium held at Fort Jackson, S.C., March 4, 2022. The symposium placed 15 general officer with cadets from across South Carolina universities to give them advice and mentorship to help them become stronger future leaders.
ROTC cadets get mentoring from Army's top senior leaders
