    ROTC cadets get mentoring from Army’s top senior leaders [Image 3 of 7]

    ROTC cadets get mentoring from Army’s top senior leaders

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Raymond Dingle, 45th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army and Medical Command commanding general, gives a fist bump to Cadet Patrick Zaleski, management information systems student at Clemson University, S.C., at the end of the 2022 Leader Professional Development Symposium held at Fort Jackson, S.C., March 4, 2022. The symposium placed 15 general officer with cadets from across South Carolina universities to give them advice and mentorship to help them become stronger future leaders.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 07:56
    Photo ID: 7086190
    VIRIN: 220304-A-SO154-673
    Resolution: 3219x2059
    Size: 559.14 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, ROTC cadets get mentoring from Army’s top senior leaders [Image 7 of 7], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Citadel
    Leader Professional Development
    Training and Doctrine Command
    Reserve Officer Training Corps
    U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson
    South Carolina State ROTC Program

