ROTC cadets get mentoring from Army’s top senior leaders

Lt. Gen. Donna Martin, 67th Inspector General of the U.S. Army, speaks with Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets during small group discussion during the 2022 Leader Professional Development Symposium held at Fort Jackson, S.C., March 4, 2022. The small group discussions, also called speed mentoring, afforded the opportunity for cadets to ask branch specialty specific questions or questions they were not comfortable asking during the open panel discussions to help them become stronger future leaders.

