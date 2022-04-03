Maj. Gen. Kate Leahy, Deputy Chief of Staff G-2, right, answers a question from Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets during an open panel discussion during the 2022 Leader Professional Development Symposium held at Fort Jackson, S.C., March 4, 2022. Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, commanding general of Army Contracting Command, left, listens in before giving her take on the question asked.
ROTC cadets get mentoring from Army’s top senior leaders
