ROTC cadets get mentoring from Army’s top senior leaders

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Fifteen general officer representing various Army branch specialties sit during an...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Fifteen general officer representing various Army branch specialties sit during an open panel discussion during the 2022 Leader Professional Development Symposium held at Fort Jackson, S.C., March 4, 2022. Reserve Officer Corps cadets from universities across South Carolina were given the opportunity to ask questions and seek advice to become stronger future leaders. see less | View Image Page

Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from various colleges and universities across South Carolina got an opportunity to get advice and mentorship on becoming stronger future leaders from some of the Army’s top senior leadership March 4, during the 2022 Leader Professional Development Symposium held at Fort Jackson.



“Welcome to the gateway of the Army,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commanding general, during the opening ceremony. “Within 500 meters of where you are sitting right now are young men and women going through the transformation from citizen to Soldier. They are going to be your Soldiers. Think about what it means to serve our Army today, serving those men and women who are going through training right now at Fort Jackson who will show up in your platoons in the future.”



More than 50 cadets sat together in the Post Theater as 15 general officers representing a variety of branch specialties sat on stage, ready to answer questions from the cadets.



“I heard of the program a few years back,” said Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, 49th Deputy Chief of Staff G-1 and mentor. “I participated last year virtually and whether it’s one word or one nugget to these future leaders, it’s just another opportunity to give back.”



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions of large gathering to prevent the spread of the virus, the 2021 symposium was held virtually. As infection rates have continued to drop from precaution and vaccination measures, the symposium was again held in-person.



After the morning’s open panel came to a close, the cadets and senior leaders moved to the NCO Club to break for lunch before resuming with small group discussions nicknamed speed mentoring.



Each general officer moved from table to table after about five minutes of candid conversation. Each cadet was offered an opportunity to ask branch specialty specific questions or questions they didn’t feel comfortable asking in a group environment during the open pannel.



“I took away the positive attitude of the general staff, especially in a world where everything is changing,” said Citadel Cadet Henry-Harrison Clark, a junior international and military affairs student. “Whether that be capabilities, economics, diplomacy or rising and shrinking powers. The world has become a complex place and that can be frustrating but it was a breath of fresh air for me to see my senior most leadership have a really great positive attitude. They live (everyday) showing that people are the number one resource and they made me feel like they are in that uniform to serve me and make sure that I complete my mission.”



Clark said his favorite portion of the symposium was speaking with senior leaders about futures and the technology he will start seeing soon. Lt. Gen. James Richardson, deputy commanding general, represented the Army Futures Command and provided insight to all of Clark’s questions.



“The advice the general officers gave, I’ll take heed to,” said Senior Cadet Rakwon Sellers, South Carolina State University. “They have been through it and we are trying to get into their shoes. So advice on little things like balancing the military and Family will help you become a better officer. Just being in a room with 15 general officers, that’s a lot of knowledge that you can grab onto.”



As the symposium came to a close, the cadets and officers posed for a group photo. The cadets and leaders alike were given a chance to socialize before the cadets loaded into their busses and vans to return to their respective schools. Many of the leaders offered their business cards and contact information to continue the professional relationships started at the symposium.



“I know a lot of you said you got something out of today, but I know a lot of the general officers got as much out of this as you did,” said Lt. Gen. Donna Martin, 67th Inspector General of the U.S. Army, during symposium closing remarks. “Every single time we get to have an interaction with the next generation of Army leaders we go back to our jobs with a renewed level of enthusiasm and feeling of responsibility to mentor and ensure the next generation. You guys give us hope. What we took away is knowing our future is in great hands.”