    Misawa Staff Sergeant receives JAAGA award [Image 5 of 5]

    Misawa Staff Sergeant receives JAAGA award

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Caro, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron air transportation function supervisor, tightens a cargo strap onto a fire bottle pallet at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2022. Caro prepared to demonstrate securing a pallet properly, to his surprise was awarded with the Japan-American Air Force Goodwill Association (JAAGA) award for his work ethic and the contributions to the U.S. and Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa) 

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 01:28
    Photo ID: 7085732
    VIRIN: 220308-F-TG061-1108
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Staff Sergeant receives JAAGA award [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th LRS
    JAAGA
    2022

