U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Caro, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron air transportation function supervisor, tightens a cargo strap onto a fire bottle pallet at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2022. Caro prepared to demonstrate securing a pallet properly, to his surprise was awarded with the Japan-American Air Force Goodwill Association (JAAGA) award for his work ethic and the contributions to the U.S. and Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
Misawa Staff Sergeant receives JAAGA award
