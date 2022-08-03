Misawa Staff Sergeant receives JAAGA award

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Caro, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron air transportation function supervisor, stands with his team after receiving the Japan-American Air Force Goodwill Association (JAAGA) award at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2022. Air Transportation personnel manage cargo and passengers on military aircraft while ensuring the aircraft is loaded safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

