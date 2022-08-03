U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Caro, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron air transportation function supervisor, is coined by Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2022. Caro won the Japan-American Air Force Goodwill Association award due to his work ethic and the contributions to the U.S. and Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 01:28
|Photo ID:
|7085728
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-TG061-1041
|Resolution:
|5411x4164
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Staff Sergeant receives JAAGA award [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Misawa Staff Sergeant receives JAAGA award
LEAVE A COMMENT