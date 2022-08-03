Misawa Staff Sergeant receives JAAGA award

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Caro, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron air transportation function supervisor, is coined by Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2022. Caro won the Japan-American Air Force Goodwill Association award due to his work ethic and the contributions to the U.S. and Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

