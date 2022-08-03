Misawa Staff Sergeant receives JAAGA award

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Caro, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron air transportation function supervisor, accepts the Japan-American Air Force Goodwill Association (JAAGA) award from Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2022. The work that Caro shared with Japanese Air Self-Defense Force members within the four years he has been stationed at Misawa, led him to receive the award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

