    Misawa Staff Sergeant receives JAAGA award

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Caro, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron air transportation function supervisor, accepts the Japan-American Air Force Goodwill Association (JAAGA) award from Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2022. The work that Caro shared with Japanese Air Self-Defense Force members within the four years he has been stationed at Misawa, led him to receive the award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 01:28
    Photo ID: 7085729
    VIRIN: 220308-F-TG061-1050
    Resolution: 6506x4378
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Staff Sergeant receives JAAGA award [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th LRS
    JAAGA
    2022

