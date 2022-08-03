Misawa Staff Sergeant receives JAAGA award

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Caro, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron air transportation function supervisor, accepts the Japan-American Air Force Goodwill Association (JAAGA) award from Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2022. The JAAGA award is given to Airmen and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force members annually at each air base in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

