220309-N-TO573-1072 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 9, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Chelsea Winsboro, left, from New York, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Alliyah Davis, from Jacksonville, Florida, organize cans in the galley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

