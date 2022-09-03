220309-N-TO573-1036 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 9, 2022) Electrician’s Mate Fireman Destiny Selvey, from Morristown, Arizona, processes plastic in a compress melt unit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 14:56
|Photo ID:
|7085175
|VIRIN:
|220309-N-TO573-1036
|Resolution:
|4832x3251
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 19 of 19], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
