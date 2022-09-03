220309-N-TO573-1055 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 9, 2022) Sailors apart of the F/A-18F Super Hornet "Red Rippers" Strike Fighter Squadron work on BRU-41 Imer Racks in the hanger bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

Location: IONIAN SEA