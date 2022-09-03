220309-N-QI593-1054 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 9, 2022) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Caycee Pannal, from Savannah, Georgia, verifies registered mail in the post office aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

