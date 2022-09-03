220309-N-QI593-1065 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 9, 2022) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Daniel Santana, from New York, cleans a CO2 bottle on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

