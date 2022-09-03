220309-N-PG226-1100 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 9, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Chernika Sanders (left), from Savannah, Georgia, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Melvin Steward, from New York, direct the pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 14:56 Photo ID: 7085170 VIRIN: 220309-N-PG226-1100 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.4 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 19 of 19], by SA Tate Cardinal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.