32nd AAMDC Commander Visits Deployed Soldiers

1st Sgt. Jones, the Bravo Battery 1-44 Air Defense Artillery 1st Sgt., thanks Stewart for his support by giving him a battery coin. Brig. Gen. Stewart is the Commander of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command. He visited Soldiers while conducting battlefield circulation.

Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 Location: QA