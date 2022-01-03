(left to right) Spc. Jackson and Sgt. Hardey stand at ease while Capt. Stalvey, their Commander, explains why they stand out amongst their peers. Brig. Gen. Stewart is the Commander of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command. He visited Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery while conducting battlefield circulation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 10:20 Photo ID: 7084569 VIRIN: 220301-A-MF443-985 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.22 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 32nd AAMDC Commander Visits Deployed Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.