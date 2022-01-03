Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32nd AAMDC Commander Visits Deployed Soldiers [Image 3 of 9]

    32nd AAMDC Commander Visits Deployed Soldiers

    QATAR

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from Bravo Battery 1-44 Air Defense Artillery gather round to hear Stewart elaborate on the evolution of air defense. Brig. Gen. Stewart is the Commander of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command. He visited Soldiers while conducting battlefield circulation.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 10:20
    Photo ID: 7084566
    VIRIN: 220301-A-MF443-672
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32nd AAMDC Commander Visits Deployed Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Deployment
    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

