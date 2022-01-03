Spc. Jackson and Brig. Gen. Stewart shake hands, there is a 32nd AAMDC coin being exchanged between the pair at the same time. Brig. Gen. Stewart is the Commander of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command. He visited Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery while conducting battlefield circulation.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 10:20
|Photo ID:
|7084570
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-MF443-060
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 32nd AAMDC Commander Visits Deployed Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
