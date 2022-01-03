Leaders from Bravo Battery 1-44 Air Defense Artillery watch as two of their Soldiers prepare to receive coins for excellence. Brig. Gen. Stewart is the Commander of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command. He visited Soldiers while conducting battlefield circulation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 10:20 Photo ID: 7084568 VIRIN: 220301-A-MF443-927 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.27 MB Location: QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 32nd AAMDC Commander Visits Deployed Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.