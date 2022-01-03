Pfc. Martinez and Cpl. Broomer listen to Stewart speak. Brig. Gen. Stewart is the Commander of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command. He visited Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery while conducting battlefield circulation.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 10:20
|Photo ID:
|7084567
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-MF443-863
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 32nd AAMDC Commander Visits Deployed Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT