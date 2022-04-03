9th Mission Support Command and Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the obstacle course event at Bellows Air Force Station March 4, 2022. The obstacle course is one of many events that took place during the 2022 Best Warrior Competition. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Basa, 305th MPAD)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 20:15 Photo ID: 7083796 VIRIN: 220308-A-EB123-007 Resolution: 1280x905 Size: 344.57 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title [Image 7 of 7], by CPT PHILIP REGINA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.