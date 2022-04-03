Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title [Image 7 of 7]

    9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Capt. PHILIP REGINA 

    9th Mission Support Command

    9th Mission Support Command and Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the obstacle course event at Bellows Air Force Station March 4, 2022. The obstacle course is one of many events that took place during the 2022 Best Warrior Competition. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Basa, 305th MPAD)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 20:15
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    #9thmsc #WearetheIX #Prideofthepacific

