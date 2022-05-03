9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title

Sgt. Steven Jones, from 411th Engineer Battalion, prepares to throw a simulated hand grenade in the warrior task event at Area X at Schofield Barracks March 6, 2022. The grenade throw was the mystery event in the 2022 Best Warrior Competition. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Basa, 305th MPAD)

