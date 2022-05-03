Sgt. Steven Jones, from 411th Engineer Battalion, prepares to throw a simulated hand grenade in the warrior task event at Area X at Schofield Barracks March 6, 2022. The grenade throw was the mystery event in the 2022 Best Warrior Competition. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Basa, 305th MPAD)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 20:15
|Photo ID:
|7083793
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-EB123-004
|Resolution:
|853x1280
|Size:
|292.29 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title
