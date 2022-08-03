9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title

Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Staff Sgt. Jeremy Dornbusch, and Soldier of the Year Spc. Shawbaz Soaia, both from 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, show their awards following the 2022 Best Warrior Competition ceremony. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Basa, 305th MPAD)

