Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Staff Sgt. Jeremy Dornbusch, and Soldier of the Year Spc. Shawbaz Soaia, both from 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, show their awards following the 2022 Best Warrior Competition ceremony. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Basa, 305th MPAD)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 20:15
|Photo ID:
|7083795
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-EB123-4481
|Resolution:
|1280x1053
|Size:
|308.99 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title
LEAVE A COMMENT