Spc. Shawbaz Soaia, from the 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, and Sgt. Steven Jones, from the 411th Engineer Battalion compete in the 2-mile run at Bellows Air Force Station March 4, 2022. The 2-mile run is part of the Army Combat Fitness Test event in the 2022 Best Warrior Competition. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Basa, 305th MPAD)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 20:15
|Photo ID:
|7083791
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-EB123-002
|Resolution:
|1280x1043
|Size:
|205.05 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title
