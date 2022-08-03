Spc. Shawbaz Soaia, from the 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, and Sgt. Steven Jones, from the 411th Engineer Battalion compete in the 2-mile run at Bellows Air Force Station March 4, 2022. The 2-mile run is part of the Army Combat Fitness Test event in the 2022 Best Warrior Competition. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Basa, 305th MPAD)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 20:15 Photo ID: 7083791 VIRIN: 220308-A-EB123-002 Resolution: 1280x1043 Size: 205.05 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.