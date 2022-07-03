9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title

9th MSC Competitors present themselves at the Best Warrior Competition Ceremony at Bongo Hall, Fort Shafter Flats March 7, 2022. From left to right: Spc. Shawbaz Soaia, 100th Battalion; Spc. Charles Johnson, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade; Sgt. Gloria Maldonado, 658th Regional Support Command; Sgt. Steven Jones, 411th Engineer Battalion; and Staff Sgt. Jeremy Dornbusch, 100th Battalion. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Basa, 305th MPAD)

