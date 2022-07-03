Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title [Image 5 of 7]

    9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    9th Mission Support Command

    9th MSC Competitors present themselves at the Best Warrior Competition Ceremony at Bongo Hall, Fort Shafter Flats March 7, 2022. From left to right: Spc. Shawbaz Soaia, 100th Battalion; Spc. Charles Johnson, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade; Sgt. Gloria Maldonado, 658th Regional Support Command; Sgt. Steven Jones, 411th Engineer Battalion; and Staff Sgt. Jeremy Dornbusch, 100th Battalion. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Basa, 305th MPAD)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 20:15
    Photo ID: 7083794
    VIRIN: 220308-A-EB123-005
    Resolution: 1280x819
    Size: 261.29 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title
    9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title
    9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title
    9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title
    9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title
    9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title
    9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #9thmsc #WearetheIX #Prideofthepacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT