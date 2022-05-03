Sgt. Gloria Maldonado from the 658th Regional Support Group participates in the ruck march event 5 march as part of the 2022 Best Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 20:15
|Photo ID:
|7083792
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-EB123-003
|Resolution:
|1024x1280
|Size:
|196.37 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
9th MSC and Hawaii Army National Guard Vie for Best Warrior Title
LEAVE A COMMENT