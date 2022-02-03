Surviving Hurricane Michael in building 909

An excavator is used to begin the demolition of the Emergency Operations Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2022. The EOC, building 909, was one of the installation's oldest buildings and was used as a shelter-in-place location for those tasked with staying behind during the Category 5 hurricane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

