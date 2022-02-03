Surviving Hurricane Michael in building 909

A plaque identifies a building with the number 909 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2022. Building 909, built in 1941, was the 325th Fighter Wing’s Emergency Operations Center and was the designated shelter-in-place location for those tasked to stay behind during Hurricane Michael in 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

Date Taken: 03.02.2022
by A1C Tiffany Price